Ontology Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.23 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000857 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $213.69 million and approximately $24.23 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,821.38 or 0.06396250 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00062445 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00021403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00040005 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.