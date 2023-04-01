OpenBlox 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33,517.08 (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $33,517.08 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OpenBlox has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

