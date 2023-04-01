Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 2.5% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.92. 10,476,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,427,362. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.41. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $250.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.