Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Trading Up 12.6 %
NYSE:OGEN opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.41.
Oragenics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oragenics (OGEN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.