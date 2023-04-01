Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,057. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

