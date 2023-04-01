Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,481,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,598,000 after buying an additional 102,353 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,334,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,250,000 after buying an additional 321,137 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,753,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,040,000 after buying an additional 105,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.8% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 907,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,116,000 after buying an additional 289,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $171.56. 1,537,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,466. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $197.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.25.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

