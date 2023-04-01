Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $24.15 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,230 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 5.16% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $24,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 112.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,012,000 after buying an additional 1,522,494 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,652,000 after purchasing an additional 979,223 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,114,612 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,568,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,155. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $463.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.