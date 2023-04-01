Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.03.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,190,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,466. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.56 and its 200-day moving average is $164.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,723.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

