Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,938 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF accounts for 1.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $16,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 50,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,087. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $318.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $44.40.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.