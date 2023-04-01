Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 307 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 57,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 137,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 277.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,121,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,706,000 after purchasing an additional 824,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BMY traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.31. 8,953,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,381,778. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79. The firm has a market cap of $145.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

