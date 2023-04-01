Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,146,000 after acquiring an additional 967,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,337,000 after acquiring an additional 335,206 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.63. 1,782,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.47. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.60.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

