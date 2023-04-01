Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 45,607 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 309,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45,607 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $39.28. 1,781,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,341. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $50.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

