Pachira Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $4.30 on Friday, reaching $250.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,065. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.59.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

