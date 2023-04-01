Pachira Investments Inc. Invests $230,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.2% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,609. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.87. The company has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.39.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

