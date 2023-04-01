Pachira Investments Inc. Takes $1.31 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.40. 8,309,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,182,896. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.