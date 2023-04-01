Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Short Interest Update

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 547,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,042,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 210,881 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,771,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,154,000 after purchasing an additional 181,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,328,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,061,000 after buying an additional 215,921 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 790,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,680. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.25. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

