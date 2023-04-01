Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Raised by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,112 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.6% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of PANW stock traded up $6.17 on Friday, reaching $199.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,190,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,466. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,723.85, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Several research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.03.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,658,693.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,376,671.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at $237,658,693.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,644 shares of company stock valued at $27,482,009 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

