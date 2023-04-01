Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

PARA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Paramount Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.45.

PARA opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $1,949,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

