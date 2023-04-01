Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 31,185 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,185 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,372. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

