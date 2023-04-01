Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after purchasing an additional 101,736 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.56. 475,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,430. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

