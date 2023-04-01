Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 303,801 Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 303,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIHP. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. BetterWealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 410,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 650.7% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 94,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the last quarter.

DIHP stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 205,231 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $853.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.91.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

