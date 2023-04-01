Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,158,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699,906 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 2.32% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $437,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,860,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,382. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.59.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

