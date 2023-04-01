Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,897 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $110.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,600,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,659. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average of $110.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

