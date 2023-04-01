Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 620,510 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,510 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.70% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,471 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

FALN stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.27. 1,373,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,665. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

