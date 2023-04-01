Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.26-$4.30 EPS.

Paychex Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $114.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 144.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,227,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

