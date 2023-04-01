PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,200 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 404,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

PDF Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ PDFS traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. 380,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,309. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDF Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions

In other news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 15,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $585,189.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,823,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 13,316 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $496,154.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,883 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,822,000 after buying an additional 131,134 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,431,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,824,000 after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,198,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

