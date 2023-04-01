Penbrook Management LLC Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.0% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,515,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.22. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.73.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

