Penbrook Management LLC Reduces Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 1,635,500 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 590,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,608,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,970 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 412.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 252,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 202,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 50,907 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

GrafTech International Price Performance

NYSE:EAF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,324. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.38.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 161.67%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.