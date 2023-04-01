Penbrook Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Penbrook Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.57.

Shares of REGN traded up $10.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $821.67. The stock had a trading volume of 866,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,052. The firm has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $763.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $740.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $835.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,786 shares of company stock worth $22,950,981 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

