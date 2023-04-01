Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Short Interest Update

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

PWOD traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,739. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a market cap of $163.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.63 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 26,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.