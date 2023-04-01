Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Perrigo by 228.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the third quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 315.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Perrigo by 117.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 1,364.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $35.87. 806,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.54%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $166,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRGO. Raymond James increased their target price on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

