Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $97.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,887,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,843. The firm has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

