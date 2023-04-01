Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires 28,985 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 0.9% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 659.8% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

USRT traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 266,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,919. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

