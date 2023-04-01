Phillips Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,376. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $49.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

