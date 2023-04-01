Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $20.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,830 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 2.38% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $20,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 115.3% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 428,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 229,540 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 163,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 445,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 24,027 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.49. 40,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,113. The company has a market capitalization of $950.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

