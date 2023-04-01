Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,530,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 1.4 %

VV stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.81. The stock had a trading volume of 236,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,808. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $213.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

