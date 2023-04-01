Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $45.97 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,693 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.7% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $45,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,521,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,730. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $107.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.77.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.