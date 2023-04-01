Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $6.73 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 92,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 42,807 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 125.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 55,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 31,088 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,942,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,007. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $162.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.60.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.