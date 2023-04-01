Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 4,566 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 36,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 352,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after buying an additional 100,491 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

DFUV stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.48. 396,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,871. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

