Phillips Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after buying an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85,627 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,970 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 978,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.76. The stock had a trading volume of 430,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,673. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

