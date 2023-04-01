Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,750,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,863,000 after acquiring an additional 267,460 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after acquiring an additional 249,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.41. 1,865,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,016. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.90. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.40.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

