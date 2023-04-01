Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.9% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VIG traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.01. 821,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.