Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 8.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Mastercard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.2 %

Mastercard stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.21. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

