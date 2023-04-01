Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $748,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.85. The stock had a trading volume of 27,716,473 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

