Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 172 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $87.80. 6,142,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,479,130. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average of $88.79. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.99.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.