Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 421 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Options Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.11. 3,611,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.33. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.85.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

