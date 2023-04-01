Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $112,323.53 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00133578 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00053811 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00037922 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001088 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,006,915 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

