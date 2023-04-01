Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Short Interest Update

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder On Chau sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $5,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,310,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,947,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 1,250.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,037,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,246 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 273.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after buying an additional 2,341,243 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,965,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,341,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter valued at $8,022,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Playtika Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTK. DA Davidson lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.26. 977,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,378. Playtika has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 101.86% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.