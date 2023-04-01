Pocket Network (POKT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $50.81 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0498 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Pocket Network has a market cap of $50.81 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

