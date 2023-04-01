Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Short Interest Update

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,700 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 247,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Potbelly Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of PBPB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. 105,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,424. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $240.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Potbelly by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,689,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 166,589 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Potbelly by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 474,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 127,579 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP increased its position in Potbelly by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

